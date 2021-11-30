Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a new interim cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s prison system, as well as a warden for the State Penitentiary. These are the latest steps in turning around a penitentiary that has had serious challenges in recent years.
Current interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch, who has had a strong, diverse career in law enforcement, including sheriff in Miner County, will step down in December. Doug Clark, who was named acting warden at the penitentiary in July, will become interim secretary of corrections to replace Reisch. Daniel Sullivan, who most recently worked as an associate warden in the federal prison system, will be the new warden at the penitentiary.
Putting the right leadership in place in the corrections system and at individual facilities – both on an interim and a long-term basis — is critical to the turnaround. And it’s hard to overstate the importance of good leadership in very difficult jobs.
In the best case, good leadership in the system leads to improved safety for both staff and inmates, reduced turnover and improved morale among staff. Good leadership will also lead to improved practices in the corrections field. These are difficult tasks, but attainable.
Funding and prioritized spending will also be important to the turnaround. It’s hard to get increased spending through the Legislature, but we believe the door is open in the session starting in January for more money.
Most of us can’t observe the problems and successes in the corrections system, so seeing improvements over the short term will be difficult. But we believe the possibility of tangible, noticeable improvements over the long term is within reach.