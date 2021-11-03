Letter to the editor Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor, The Daily Leader:We lost a quiet hero on Oct. 31 when Frank Farrar passed on.Most memorable for us in higher education was his founding of our insurance and retirement plans back in 1969 when he was governor for a brief two years. Four-year terms came later with Gov. Kneip.Frank also presided over the dedication of the Mundt Library on June 3, 1969, when his friend and colleague, Richard Nixon, came to honor him.The “sage of Britton” did well by doing good. He rescued Sun Country Airlines and many savings and loan companies. Then, he restored them back to their communities.My close encounter with Frank came at Senior Games a few years ago when, swimming next to him, he left me in the dust!This quiet humanitarian has well earned his ticket to heaven.Gerald LangeMadison, Nov. 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Oster makes case for consolidating OR, Rutland school districts Nancy VanRosendale Karson Lindblad Doug Dooley East Hall renovation positions university for growth Wayne Budde Woman dies after front-end loader hit her in Sioux Falls Meetings suggest voters divided in vision for rural schools Two former Trojans to be inducted in SDIC Men's Basketball Hall of Fame Bulldogs advance to football semifinals Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists