Editor, The Daily Leader:

We lost a quiet hero on Oct. 31 when Frank Farrar passed on.

Most memorable for us in higher education was his founding of our insurance and retirement plans back in 1969 when he was governor for a brief two years. Four-year terms came later with Gov. Kneip.

Frank also presided over the dedication of the Mundt Library on June 3, 1969, when his friend and colleague, Richard Nixon, came to honor him.

The “sage of Britton” did well by doing good. He rescued Sun Country Airlines and many savings and loan companies. Then, he restored them back to their communities.

My close encounter with Frank came at Senior Games a few years ago when, swimming next to him, he left me in the dust!

This quiet humanitarian has well earned his ticket to heaven.

Gerald Lange

Madison, Nov. 2