Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg will retire early next year, and the Lake County Commission is tasked with appointing a new sheriff for the final two years remaining on Walburg’s term. His retirement date is set for Jan. 8, 2023, and the election for the new term will be in November 2024.
Walburg has done an excellent job during his law enforcement career, which spans three decades. We’re grateful for his service.
South Dakota law allows flexibility in the process of appointing a person to an unexpired term of an elected official. The Lake County Commission should take advantage of that flexibility to be completely open about the selection process.
The qualifications include being a citizen of the United States, having a high school education, having a certification from the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission, having a clean criminal history with no felony conviction, being physically and mentally fit, and being capable of effective law enforcement. Note that the candidate does not need to be a resident of Lake County or South Dakota.
Interested potential candidates will certainly put forth their names, and the commission could very well reach out to potential candidates they may be aware of. Then we would presume there would be a thorough interview process, a check of references and background, and discussion among commissioners.
All of these things should be open to the public. After all, this is a publicly elected position, which would normally be selected by the citizens. Qualifications and background should be open to the public. Answers to questions should be known to voters. Openness would bring tremendous credibility to the process and to the commission, and would likely give the appointed sheriff much more public support than if the selection was made behind closed doors. We can’t think of anything that commissioners would want to keep secret and hidden from the public.
We’ve seen appointments like this open to the public and it works very well. The commission should welcome the opportunity for a fully open selection process.