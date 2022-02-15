Let’s mark 2022 as the year when pool swimming came back to life in Madison.
After two years off, the Madison Aquatic Center on the west side of town will reopen. The outdoor pool was closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, then closed in 2021 because a failed ventilation system caused corrosion in certain equipment, essentially wiping out the electrical systems of the pool.
We’ve written before, and will reiterate, that the aquatic center reopening should be a grand celebration, with promotions, events, programs and anything else we can think of. Let’s pull out all the stops. The long wait (it will be 33 months since anyone dipped their toe into the outdoor pool), plus the fact that it is a top-quality facility, deserves big crowds. We can all help by enjoying it, either on a daily or seasonal basis.
Even sooner, the Madison Community Center pool will reopen after having undergone a renovation, replacing slippery tile with a new composite non-slip surface. The pool has been closed since the end of 2021, and for many people, it seems like forever. In the coldest part of the winter (and New Year’s resolutions just made), there has been no place for lap swimmers, water fitness classes and open swim for all with diving boards, a slide, a hot tub and sauna. Let’s all give the renovated pool a try.
Community Center memberships, which include full pool use, are available on an annual or monthly basis.
In one way or another, we are hoping more citizens than ever can take advantage of these two great swimming facilities. This is the year to do it.