Madison, Lake County and local townships have had a long history of wavering back and forth on nuisance properties. There are times when eyesores are addressed, other times simply ignored.

Nuisance properties are roughly defined in this case as pieces of land whose condition or appearance have a negative effect on neighborhoods. There may be piles of junk, overgrown vegetation or buildings on the verge of collapsing. Local governments have laws against these conditions, but they are sometimes hard to define. What one person may think looks awful, another person might think looks all right.