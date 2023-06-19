Madison, Lake County and local townships have had a long history of wavering back and forth on nuisance properties. There are times when eyesores are addressed, other times simply ignored.
Nuisance properties are roughly defined in this case as pieces of land whose condition or appearance have a negative effect on neighborhoods. There may be piles of junk, overgrown vegetation or buildings on the verge of collapsing. Local governments have laws against these conditions, but they are sometimes hard to define. What one person may think looks awful, another person might think looks all right.
In many cases, when a property is considered in nuisance condition, a government official contacts the landowner and the cleanup process begins. Perhaps a little progress is made or a lot. In some cases, the property owner does nothing and fights the designation, even going to court to do so. In rare cases, a belligerent landowner decides to make things worse just to be a pain.
Where are we today? We’d call it a mixed bag. Individual cases, like one recently in Chester and another in Madison, have resulted in action. Other individual properties are clearly breaking the nuisance laws, but local governments have chosen not to enforce the laws and the properties gradually get worse.
We’d like to see local governments pick up the pace again in addressing these properties. We can think of several that are in prominent locations, making negative impressions on visitors to our county and communities. Efforts to recruit new people to live here can be hampered by poor first impressions. We have several tourist seasons, including the Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree, summer camping at Lake Herman and pheasant hunting in the fall, and we want to make good impressions on visitors, hoping they will return.
We know that addressing nuisance properties can be a hassle for local governments, but we believe laws in place should be enforced, regardless of the hassle factor.