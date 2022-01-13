South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen is asking the state Legislature for a one-time $5 million appropriation for grants to improve security in county courthouses.
Jensen spoke to legislators during his State of the Judiciary message Wednesday. We think the security upgrades and funding is worth pursuing in this era of strong state revenues.
South Dakota has many beautiful county courthouses, including the Lake County Courthouse, but some are over a century old. Security needs at all levels of the judiciary and law enforcement have changed over time, and some (if not most) courthouses need improvements.
We’re glad to know Supreme Court justices Janine Kern and Patricia DeVaney are leading a Unified Judicial System security committee to develop a statewide security plan. The proposed funding for courthouse security upgrades would be allocated based on security needs, not on population or other formula, providing 75% of the cost of upgrades. The state has now hired a first-ever court security officer.
County sheriff’s departments are responsible for each courthouse’s security, in coordination with the Unified Judicial System. We would expect the sheriff’s departments to be active members of plans to upgrade security. The U.S. Marshall’s Service and Department of Homeland Security may also be involved.
In addition, we’d like to see historic preservation representatives at the table. In almost all cases, security upgrades can be made to ensure safety while maintaining the historic characteristics of each building.
Lake County’s courthouse will benefit from this plan, and we’re eager to hear what the needs and possibilities are for our local courthouse.