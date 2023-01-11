Gov. Kristi Noem presented her State of the State address Tuesday afternoon, and we heard plenty that would involve Madison and Lake County. There are other rumblings among legislators that are specific to our community, as well.
At least in theory, everything that is decided in Pierre during the next two months or so will affect all South Dakotans, whether it involves statewide taxes, funding for state agencies or spending on new initiatives. But we find a few things worth noting that appear directly for us:
Continued support for Dakota State University — Noem talked about the expansion of programs at DSU and described cybersecurity when she said, “I promised to bring the next big industry to South Dakota. This is it.”
Workforce development – The city of Madison, Lake County, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation and Madison Chamber of Commerce have worked to attract new workers to fill open jobs in Madison. Two specific hurdles identified by these groups – workforce housing and childcare – were specifically mentioned in Noem’s address. We’re curious how the state’s efforts dovetail with the proposed project site west of Madison intended to address both childcare and housing.
Noem also announced DSU is the recipient of a grant from the Department of Labor & Regulation to an apprenticeship pipeline for high schoolers across the state who are looking to pursue education as a career.
It wasn’t in the State of the State address, but there is discussion among legislators about construction and renovation of corrections facilities. While this mostly involves state prisons, there is also discussion about regional jails, currently funded by counties. Fewer than half the counties in South Dakota have a jail today (Lake County is one of only 24), and we expect regional jails to be more of a state issue than a county issue in upcoming years.
There is plenty more to unfold in the Legislature in coming weeks. We encourage readers to stay in contact with our local senator and representatives and participate in any days (Madison Day at the Legislature, Retailers Day, etc.) that may be appropriate. Our local area may benefit substantially from this year’s session.