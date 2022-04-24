A great tradition – established relatively recently – is for the General Beadle Honors Programs at Dakota State University to select a retiring professor to present one last lecture, open to any student, faculty, staff or the public to listen.
The idea came from the popular 2008 book “The Last Lecture,” co-authored by Randy Pausch, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. Pausch had delivered his “Last Lecture” right after learning that his pancreatic cancer was considered terminal. Many other universities had established similar traditions, in which a retiring professor spoke on wisdom they would like to depart if that was their last chance to lecture.
The DSU tradition began in 2017 with Ethelle Bean, Susan Conover and Wayne Pauli being the previous lecturers. Honors Program students select the speaker, who must be retiring that year. Some years have no retirements, and students have also voted not to bestow the honor on any faculty.
Dr. Jack Walters, professor in the College of Business and Information Systems and coordinator for DSU’s MBA program, was honored this year and spoke last week. It was a great lecture, clearly in the spirit of big picture ideas with personal humility and humor built in.
Walters made the most of the opportunity. His lecture used a business strategy tool known as a SWOT analysis, short for identifying Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of an organization. But Walters used it to evaluate the whole human race, even as he himself said may be presumptuous.
He said the human race has many strengths, really too many to count. So he spoke first on threats, saying there are three: disease, war and climate change.
We’ve had a worldwide pandemic, and Walters said we have the strength to overcome such events, especially if we can get politics out of the way. War (and Walters pointed out that he really means nuclear war) is still a real threat to human existence. On the plus side, the number of nuclear weapons has dropped by about 75% since the late 1960s. The bad news is that there are still about 14,000 weapons held by nine countries, and experts say it would take only about 900 to eliminate mankind. Climate change has to be addressed to continue to feed the world effectively.
Walters pivoted to eliminating these threats, which he said we can clearly do. His focus was activism, but not necessarily the big, bold activist leadership of Ghandi, Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Harvey Milk or others. Instead, he focuses on “everyday” activism, such as not doing business with companies or counties who are part of the threats. We must vote in every election to address threats. And do things every day that make the world better, such as reducing racism and sexism.
We really enjoyed Walters’ last lecture and congratulate him on the honor of being selected and ending a great career at DSU.
— Jon M. Hunter