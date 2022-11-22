The Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point will close Jan. 14, another in a long line of South Dakota nursing homes that have closed in the last five years.
While public officials and others have lamented the closings, this latest news should raise potential solutions to the top of the legislative agenda when the 2023 session begins in January.
Madison’s Golden Living nursing home was one of the closures in the last half-decade, along with homes in Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt. The closed locations represent more than 12% of the licensed nursing homes in the state, at a time when more and more citizens are requiring the services these facilities provide.
As evidenced by the list, this is a statewide problem that requires a statewide solution. Specifically, it requires funding appropriated by the Legislature. If it’s passed as part of the FY 2024 budget, which begins in seven months, it won’t be a moment too soon. If it’s not passed, the crisis will deepen.
Now is the right time for South Dakota to save this critical industry. The state budget finished the FY 2022 year with a healthy surplus, and Gov. Kristi Noem has boasted how revenues so far this year are running well ahead of budget.
There are other important functions looking for increased financial support from the Legislature, including state employee and public teacher pay, and the corrections system needs to address aging facilities and a county jail system that is bearing too much of a financial burden.
Noem and others have called for a $100 million-plus cut in the state portion of the sales tax on groceries. We would be hard pressed to consider that a priority over caring for parents and grandparents in the state. The nursing home situation in South Dakota must be addressed as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.