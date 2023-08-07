After more than a half-century at Trojan Field, both Dakota State University and Madison High School will begin playing football at a new – albeit temporary – venue.

The new DSU track and soccer complex, north of where Trojan Field was located, has an artificial turf field that is like those of NCAA Division I stadiums. Both the Trojans and the Bulldogs have played extensively on similar fields on the road in recent years, although both teams will still both practice on natural grass.