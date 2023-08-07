After more than a half-century at Trojan Field, both Dakota State University and Madison High School will begin playing football at a new – albeit temporary – venue.
The new DSU track and soccer complex, north of where Trojan Field was located, has an artificial turf field that is like those of NCAA Division I stadiums. Both the Trojans and the Bulldogs have played extensively on similar fields on the road in recent years, although both teams will still both practice on natural grass.
The track and soccer complex will be used as a home field for only one season, when DSU’s new stadium is finished in time for the fall 2024 season. Both DSU and MHS will compete there.
The new complex had its initial event on July 29 when the Madison Senior Games held track and field events. The first football game will be held there on Aug. 18, a DSU preseason scrimmage with Mount Marty University. The first regular-season game will have the Trojans hosting Wisconsin-La Crosse on Aug. 31. The Bulldogs will host their first game at the field the next night against the Milbank Bulldogs.
Because the field will be used for just one season, permanent parking is being designed more for the new stadium. Parking areas will be clearly marked, but will mostly be on gravel and grassy surfaces.
Observers and players who have been on the new playing surface have good things to say. It is a flat surface (unlike the “crowned” surface at Trojan Field) and doesn’t have any small holes that could cause twisted ankles or knees. The field runs north-south, in contrast to the east-west configuration of Trojan Field. The seating was moved from the former field to the soccer field, with the larger stands on the east side.
We’re looking forward to the new field and have even more anticipation for the permanent field that will follow in 2024.