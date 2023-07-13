Gov. Noem unilaterally chose Hillsdale College’s curriculum materials. That show of power is enormously consequential. Tens of thousands of youngsters are now to learn what Gov. Noem alone wanted and decided for them to learn.
Hillsdale College is a small conservative college in Michigan that draws financial and political support from wealthy conservative sources. Hillsdale will likely be pleased to know that I read their IMPRIMIS periodical. The April/May 2023 message publishes a recent speech titled “Thinking Smartly About Climate Change.” The length of the full speech is about 3,000 words, so my written critique is quite selective in what I choose to report.
The speaker identifies himself to be a social scientist focused on the economics of climate change, rather than science. As such, he studies the global economic effects of climate change. He insists we can reduce climate harm without breaking the bank.
Rather than throwing so much money at it, his solution is to be more innovative. One example he offers was when invention of the catalytic converter reduced most smog from automobile exhaust.
Thus, he asserts, we simply need to develop new technologies. The emphasis should be on innovation that will produce affordable and dependable green energy. We can do this, he insists, without sacrificing amazing opportunities that currently abundant energy will deliver.
As a signal that this Hillsdale speaker is a true conservative speaking to other conservatives, his speech deliberately misquotes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) with words that jumble what she actually said. The quote as he revised it: “the world will end in twelve years if we don’t address climate change.”
He should have provided context and a correct string of her words. The 2018 UN Climate Agreement specifically stated that “climate-change effects would become unavoidable and irreversible unless carbon emissions were to be reined in within the next 12 years.”
When AOC was asked by someone to explain that UN assertion, she did so. She then added that she herself supported more spending toward reduction of carbon emissions.