Each 10 years, the South Dakota Legislature is required to redraw the legislative districts to reflect changes in population described in the U.S. Census.
South Dakota’s population continues to shift from rural areas to cities and the suburbs of the largest cities, indicating rural legislative districts will grow in geographic size to capture enough population, while urban districts will continue to cluster around Sioux Falls, Rapid City and other large communities.
While some people are skeptical of the redistricting, thinking that districts are drawn to favor one political party or another, we think it isn’t as conspiratorial as critics think.
First, there are several rules that help: Each legislative district needs to be contiguous, home to 25,333 South Dakotan or within 5% more (max of 27,901) or less (minimum of 22,829) of that number. As best as possible, county lines are to be used to draw the districts, although many counties end up being split to satisfy population requirements. Within the biggest cities, legislators are asked to draw the line along major commercial streets, rather than through the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Also, the public has a chance to participate in the redistricting process, and now is the time for that to happen. Public meetings will be held in mid-October to discuss the redistricting; they will be held in Rapid City, Mission, Mobridge, Aberdeen, Watertown and Sioux Falls. The dates for those closest to Lake County (Watertown and Sioux Falls) are Oct. 12-13.
The legislative redistricting committee will meet the following week to incorporate the public input, then finalize draft maps to present to a special session of the Legislature in Pierre on Nov. 8. The state Constitution requires the redistricting to be completed by Dec. 1.
We haven’t been privy to early drawings, so we’re eager to see what is presented at the public meetings. Lake County is currently in District 8, which runs east-west among several counties. We wouldn’t expect substantial changes, but that’s what the public meetings are for.
People who are interested in this topic should participate in one of the public meetings to understand the proposal and provide feedback for the committee. That time is coming soon.