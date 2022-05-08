South Dakota codified law states that absentee voting shall begin 46 days prior to an election. The period of absentee balloting began more than two weeks ago for the June 7 election.
The period for absentee balloting used to be used a lot less. The hassle of getting an absentee ballot, plus having to give a legitimate reason why it was needed, discouraged some people from voting at all. The South Dakota Legislature recognized this and provided a longer time period and eliminated the reason requirement.
This was done before the pandemic, which turned out to be a great coincidental move. People who chose not to mingle with others in public could receive a ballot by mail and send it back. We’re certain the 2020 general election had much higher turnout in South Dakota than it otherwise would have. Also, having set up the rules prior to the pandemic, we didn’t need to change our rules on the fly.
Overall, it’s been a great change for the state. But we still believe the voting window is too wide: A lot of things could happen in the 6 1/2 weeks before an election. There may be a particular speech, debate or event that causes a voter to think differently about an issue or candidate. Essentially, candidates need to start campaigning much earlier to reach all voters. If the Chamber of Commerce or another group schedules a forum, it probably should be more than 46 days before the election.
There’s an extra twist to this year’s primary election: the redistricting of legislative districts has changed the geography – and candidates — of our own district. It’s a fair observation that we didn’t know the new candidates as well by April 22 as we will in upcoming weeks.
A more reasonable timeframe — like two or three weeks — should be able to accommodate virtually everyone. Perhaps voters who are currently overseas could vote earlier.
Any change to the law would need to be done by the Legislature, and even if they did make the change, it probably wouldn’t take effect until 2024. In the meantime, we need to do all the research we can to make sure we make an informed vote on the important issues and candidates on this year’s ballot.