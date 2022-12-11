Until last week, Lake County and Madison residents were still doing things outside: yard work, walking for leisure, even making home repair projects or hanging Christmas lights.
But when Thursday’s snow came, our sights turned to indoor activities. There’s good news here in Madison:
Madison Community Center – An extraordinary number of activities are available at the center. Swimming and fitness classes, yoga, kickboxing, weight training, basketball and many more healthy options are happening every day. Party rooms are available for birthday parties, and some people even just enjoy a morning cup of coffee with friends in the lobby.
Activities to watch – Local schools, including Dakota State University, have winter activities open to the public. There are athletic events like basketball, wrestling and gymnastics, as well as other activities such as choir and band concerts. The Madison High School “Mad Voices” and “9th Street Jazz” perform Monday at the Madison Public Library. “A Prairie Christmas-On Stage” will be at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Saturday. “A Prairie Christmas” will be at St. Peter on the Prairie southwest of Madison.
Arts — The Madison Area Arts Council is sponsoring a guest artist painting workshop in January at The Brickhouse on S.E. 2nd Street. The First Bank & Trust Art Gallery is open every day. The Mundt Library is open on DSU’s campus.
Former Runnings/Campbell Supply building – An arrangement between the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, the City of Madison and private donors will soon turn this building into an indoor recreation space, focused on baseball, softball, archery and other sports.
All these activities are listed in some form in the Daily Leader. Choose the ones that work for you and enjoy our community’s indoor season.