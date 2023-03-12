Our last editorial described the start of Madison’s economic development history through an organization known as the Madison Development Corporation. Early years focused on starting a business (which didn’t work so well) and recruiting light manufacturing companies to relocate to Madison (which worked spectacularly well).
In the 1970s and 1980s, the farm economy was employing fewer people, and Dakota State University was much smaller, so the recruitment of industry was timely. Most of today’s largest employers – Gehl Manitou, Falcon Plastics, Rosebud, Persona and others – came to Madison during those years. The recruitment tool of choice was almost exclusively the low-interest loan. Interest rates were high, and both the state of South Dakota and Madison had raised money through the sales tax to create revolving loan funds. In most cases, both the state and the city would make loans to a business to relocate.
It wasn’t as risky as it sounds. Companies needed buildings, so the money was used to build or buy a new structure, and the loan was secured by the real estate. If the company failed, the state and city would take back the property and resell it to someone else.
As interest rates fell, that tool became less effective. In addition, other states and cities started ramping up their own economic development efforts so competition for companies became much harder.
So the Madison Development Company adapted. First, it renamed itself the Lake Area Improvement Corporation to expand its efforts beyond the city limits of Madison. The LAIC started focusing on some of the other elements of growth other than recruiting light manufacturing. It worked out a deal to provide back office jobs for a company in California. It worked with local farmers to help organize what now is Dakota Ethanol. It worked to improve local railroad capabilities for both the Madison Farmers Elevator and Dakota Ethanol. After constructing spec buildings in industrial parks for decades, the LAIC constructed a spec office building, north of the Dakota State University Fieldhouse. It began facilitating the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts to boost capital investment in projects of all types, including housing and retail.
The economy of Madison and Lake County continued to growth nicely, but the population wasn’t growing much. A problem lurked ahead. Our area seemed to have plenty of jobs, but not enough people to fill them.
Part 3 of this series will note the latest change in local development, when trying to bring new jobs to Madison is put on the back burner temporarily.