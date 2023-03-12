Our last editorial described the start of Madison’s economic development history through an organization known as the Madison Development Corporation. Early years focused on starting a business (which didn’t work so well) and recruiting light manufacturing companies to relocate to Madison (which worked spectacularly well).

In the 1970s and 1980s, the farm economy was employing fewer people, and Dakota State University was much smaller, so the recruitment of industry was timely. Most of today’s largest employers – Gehl Manitou, Falcon Plastics, Rosebud, Persona and others – came to Madison during those years. The recruitment tool of choice was almost exclusively the low-interest loan. Interest rates were high, and both the state of South Dakota and Madison had raised money through the sales tax to create revolving loan funds. In most cases, both the state and the city would make loans to a business to relocate.