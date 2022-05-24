We’re not excited about low water levels in Lake County’s lakes and streams, but we are trying to find a silver lining. It might be the opportunity to complete important construction work.
Relatively low precipitation this past winter, combined with almost no rain in April, has made the water levels at Lake Madison, Lake Herman, Brant Lake and other smaller lakes around the county very low. Our observation is that levels are lower than they normally would be even after an average summer and fall of evaporation. We can only guess how much lower they will go this summer.
Two construction projects come to mind that will benefit from low water.
In the city of Madison, major repairs are scheduled on the Memorial Creek stone walls, with some damage waiting since the September 2019 flooding. We’ve seen years when the stone walls needed to be repaired and the creek level was high, requiring an artificial wall to be constructed to hold the water out of the construction area.
At Lake Madison, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is extending the boat launch ramp at Walker’s Point. It will help with launching boats this summer, but it could only be completed when the lake is down. It will benefit that area even in non-low years.
There could be other projects. The spillways at local lakes should be inspected and, if necessary, repaired when there isn’t water pressuring the wall. We can also see cleanup projects taking place, like creek-cleaning or shoreline restoration. Someday, the northwest corner of Lake Madison at the inlet point should be cleaned where trash and silt has accumulated over the years.
Let’s take advantage of this cyclical weather situation to improve our waterways in Lake county.