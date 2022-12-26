Madison has a resource that needs to be used more: the recycling center. The city’s recycling program is a necessity, yes, but it’s also a great setup that could be more effective, and we should take steps to go in that direction.

The recycling center takes in paper of all sorts, plastic, aluminum, tin, steel and cardboard, mostly hauled in by the city’s waste department and Bud’s Clean-up, a private trash hauler. Some businesses bring their recycling directly to the center, and the facility is open to people bringing in recyclable materials during certain hours Monday through Saturday.