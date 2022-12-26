Madison has a resource that needs to be used more: the recycling center. The city’s recycling program is a necessity, yes, but it’s also a great setup that could be more effective, and we should take steps to go in that direction.
The recycling center takes in paper of all sorts, plastic, aluminum, tin, steel and cardboard, mostly hauled in by the city’s waste department and Bud’s Clean-up, a private trash hauler. Some businesses bring their recycling directly to the center, and the facility is open to people bringing in recyclable materials during certain hours Monday through Saturday.
A visit to the center would impress just about anyone. There are mounds and mounds of recyclable material waiting to be sorted, and there are huge bales of sorted material ready to be shipped out. A visitor can feel good about seeing all the material that won’t simply be buried in landfills.
But considering Lake County has more than 11,000 people living here, plus a good number of businesses that generate recyclable materials, we should be recycling a lot more. Very casually, we often see wastebaskets or other trash receptacles in Madison full of plastic bottles, aluminum cans, paper or cardboard. And there are times when we look into Memorial Creek or Silver Creek and see all sorts of cans and bottles on their way to Lake Madison. Some studies show that as little as 10% of the world’s plastic is recycled.
We can do something about it, and pretty easily. Residential trash haulers pick up recyclable materials separately, at no extra charge, and all we need to do is separate them. Even the sorting requirement is simple, with all materials going into just four bags: 1) office paper, 2) printed materials like newspaper and mail, 3) cardboard and 4) everything else (plastic tin, aluminum and steel). Businesses like restaurants can set up another bin near the trash to handle recyclables. Public trash receptacles, like those downtown, can be supplemented with a second bin.
The city of Madison and Valiant Living have just approved a two-year deal for that organization to work at the recycling center. Let’s utilize this great resource for the betterment of our lakes, creeks and overall environment health.