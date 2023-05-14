Twelve months have passed since the severe wind storm tore through Madison and other parts of eastern South Dakota, breaking and uprooting thousands of trees.

We are very proud of how citizens and local governments cleaned up quickly after last year’s storm. It was a huge undertaking, but everyone seemed to get right to the task and removed branches, tree trunks and many of the stumps. The yard waste site was busy for months as homeowners, contractors and city workers worked to make the city look good again. And it does look good.