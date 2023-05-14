Twelve months have passed since the severe wind storm tore through Madison and other parts of eastern South Dakota, breaking and uprooting thousands of trees.
We are very proud of how citizens and local governments cleaned up quickly after last year’s storm. It was a huge undertaking, but everyone seemed to get right to the task and removed branches, tree trunks and many of the stumps. The yard waste site was busy for months as homeowners, contractors and city workers worked to make the city look good again. And it does look good.
But the city also looks a little bare. One recent visitor told us how some parts of Madison don’t look like any trees are missing from a year ago. But other parts of town show big gaps where trees used to stand, especially at Graceland Cemetery.
Combine the lost trees from the derecho with the removal of ash trees due to the emerald ash borer, and it’s clear we have to start replanting trees. We’ve seen some planted already, but there is more work to do. The trick is to get started, because it takes years for small trees to mature and provide full shade.
Of course, very young trees are less expensive than taller, more mature trees. Nurseries and stores have trees of many varieties and sizes, at prices homeowners can afford. The Lake County Conservation District Office also has small trees available for very low prices, as little as $2.75 each. Yes, they are only 14-18” tall, but they’ll grow to be beautiful trees. With the right care, trees can be planted much of the year, with the best results in the spring and fall.
The city also needs to get in the game and plant a wide variety of trees on city property. Trees in city parks need replacing over time, and we believe city infrastructure projects that require removal of homeowners’ trees should include the city replacing those trees with transplants.
Now is the time for homeowners and the city to start planting trees, and we’ll all share in their benefits down the road.