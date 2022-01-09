The Madison Community Center has hired former Dakota State University athletic director Gene Wockenfuss to be the next director, effective Monday. We think the move has great potential for the future of the Community Center.
Wockenfuss is the fourth director of the center since its opening in 2000. Aaron Walter filled most of that time, with two shorter-termed directors before and after Walter. The facility is a partnership between the City of Madison and Dakota State University.
We consider the Community Center an unequivocal success over its two decades of existence, with strong community membership, great programs for all ages, excellent maintenance and a good reputation. Its after-school program is the envy of many cities throughout South Dakota.
COVID-19 did, of course, provide a blow to the Community Center, as it did to every recreation center in the country. But adjustments in procedures and programs allowed it to reopen fairly quickly, and the use of the center is approaching pre-pandemic levels.
So whether COVID-19 will march on or fade away, Wockenfuss will be directing the center’s future. He was a DSU student-athlete and football coach before becoming athletic director. Since leaving Madison, he has served as executive director at several senior living communities, as well the chief operating officer of the Rapid City YMCA.
Wockenfuss brings a nice combination of administrative experience and understanding of fitness and athletics. His university and assisted living backgrounds will help him consider all ages of constituents, from the youngest children in day care to the activity and social needs of senior citizens.
When speaking with the Daily Leader, he emphasized how much he’d like to reconnect with the people of Madison, including Community Center members, public officials and school and business leaders. He’s eager to listen to all and bring energy to his new position.
We’re looking forward to continued success at the Community Center, a great asset for both Madison and DSU.