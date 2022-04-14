On April 11, Federal Judge Piersol ruled against the Dakota Energy board and their Guzman Energy lawyers that they couldn’t break their contract with East River Co-op. Did you ever think it was OK to break a contract after you signed it? Say a big company from another state proposed that your grain co-op break its contract with you and your neighbors. Then the board signed an agreement with them without your consent. Is that OK? No.
Judge Piersol’s ruling is another confirmation that the cooperative business model is important and valid, i.e. preference for rural Americans and their families. And, that the co-op members are in charge, have a say, the board members are not dictators over the members. Have they forgotten who they are working for? Its not OK or allowable for out-of -state big business to leach off family farmers and ranchers.
It’s not just a few DE insurgents and dissidents that have these views. Did you know that a federal judge in South Carolina made a similar decision on March 28? Ruled against the co-op breaking their wholesale power contract. Same Denver law firm argued that case.
Looks like the cooperative business model is being affirmed by the courts.
It’s not over. Will Dakota Energy and their expensive Denver law firm appeal? How much is that costing the DE members?
Will the Dakota Energy board withdraw their lawsuit against me and 16 other DE members? Have you ever heard of a co-op board suing their own members?
Three excellent candidates are running for the DE board, Darrell Raschke, Nick Nemec and Tom Baruth. Please vote at the DE annual meeting on June 14.