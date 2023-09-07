The Lake Area Improvement Corporation supports the Lake County Commission’s $2.8 million opt out request. Lake County provides many essential services and requires additional funding to maintain their current functions.
Just like any other business, financial stability is the foundation for operational effectiveness. Unfortunately, several factors led to the county experiencing a budget deficit for the past 12 years. Most reserve funds had to be used and the deficit is expected to continue. Expenses continue to increase due largely to inflation while revenues remain stagnant. Without additional funding the county will be faced with hard budget cutting decisions. Road quality and safety will primarily be affected.
Nearly 80% of county expenditures are for statutorily required functions. The highway budget does not fall in that bucket and therefore is the first to be reduced when reserves are diminished. This basic infrastructure provides safe travel for ambulances, police, fire departments, and school buses.
We are lucky to have a variety of amenities in our area. Access to these amenities is granted by 200 miles of paved roads, 85 miles of gravel roads, and 51 bridges. Part of the LAIC’s mission is to continue to improve the quality of life in the area.
Adequate roads are needed so we can continue to thrive and easily and safely travel to all our favorite destinations.
The county employs 71 people and manages 17 departments, which provide other necessary public services and infrastructure including public safety, emergency management, 911 communications, judicial services, vehicle licensing, elections, record keeping, financial welfare assistance, veterans benefits and assistance, property assessments, and more.
The LAIC encourages you to vote yes on Sept. 19 on the property tax opt out so we can maintain the current services provided by the county as well as the infrastructure needed for our area to thrive.