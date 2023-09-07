The Lake Area Improvement Corporation supports the Lake County Commission’s $2.8 million opt out request. Lake County provides many essential services and requires additional funding to maintain their current functions.

Just like any other business, financial stability is the foundation for operational effectiveness. Unfortunately, several factors led to the county experiencing a budget deficit for the past 12 years. Most reserve funds had to be used and the deficit is expected to continue. Expenses continue to increase due largely to inflation while revenues remain stagnant. Without additional funding the county will be faced with hard budget cutting decisions. Road quality and safety will primarily be affected.