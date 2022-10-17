With October being dental hygiene month, I would like to bring attention to something that occurs in many of us but is nearly 100% preventable: dental cavities. While getting cavities is a pain (literally), many people are unaware of the association between oral health and your overall health.
More than 80% of Americans have had at least one cavity by the time they enter their mid-30s. Cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases that affect all ages. Bacteria in the mouth feed on sugary, starchy foods and drinks (fruit, candy, bread, cereal, sodas, juice and milk). The bacteria convert these carbohydrates into acids. Bacteria, acid, food and saliva mix to form plaque. This sticky substance coats the teeth. Without proper brushing and flossing, acids in plaque dissolve tooth enamel, creating cavities or holes.
Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of developing heart disease. Poor dental health increases the risk of a bacterial infection in the bloodstream, which can affect the heart valves. Oral health may be particularly important if you have artificial heart valves. It is not just the actual bacterial infection that affects the heart, but it can affect the body’s immune response. It creates inflammation that can set off a multitude of vascular damage throughout the body; this includes the heart and the brain. Care for periodontal disease as early as possible is needed. Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body are nausea and vomiting, severe persistent headache, swelling in the face or cheeks, pain in the tongue, gum tissue or mouth, confusion, high fever, shortness of breath and drooping eyelids.
People that have poor oral health are at risk of it affecting their overall health. Poor oral health may have long-term effects that are many times associated with serious illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease, uncontrolled diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. Poor oral health can affect any pregnancy. It can create birth complications such as low birth weight and premature deliveries. Without proper treatment, dental infections, gum infections, or any periodontal disease can spread to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for any oral health issues.
So, remember good oral includes brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride-containing toothpaste. Floss between your teeth daily. Rinse with a fluoride-containing mouthwash. Avoid carbohydrates like candy chips, pretzels, soda, etc. Make sure you are eating a healthy diet and limit your snacks. Drink fluoridated water. Change your toothbrush every three months and after you have been sick. Visit your dentist regularly, at least twice a year, where they can examine teeth and can provide cleaning to help reduce plaque and tartar.
Finally, a huge thank you to all those hard-working dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants in our communities. They are a huge link to dental health and education!