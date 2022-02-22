If you watch upcoming South Dakota high school basketball games in–person, on television or on DailyLeaderLive, you’ll see players line up and shake hands or give fist bumps with opponents after every contest.
It’s a routine most of these players have been doing since youth soccer, softball or any other team sport. Individual sports, like tennis and golf, also conclude with a handshake.
The handshake line was in the headlines this weekend when there was an altercation following the University of Michigan – University of Wisconsin men’s basketball game. Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard argued about a late timeout, and the encounter escalated when Howard slapped Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.
Of course, the sports talk shows kicked into overdrive, talking about the timeout that started the confrontation, about heated competition and about the handshake line, which is required in the NCAA. Some observers suggested eliminating the routine to avoid confrontations.
We totally disagree. The handshake line is one of the best teaching opportunities in all of sports. Your team has just been beaten by a lot or a little, and you need to congratulate the victor. That’s sportsmanship. Or you won by a lot or a little, and you need to be a gracious winner. That’s sportsmanship.
In an era when youth sports sometimes seems obsessed with winning and losing, the handshake line is the chance to insert a small amount of perspective. The victory is in the participation, not the final score.
Yes, some youth walk through the line simply holding their hand out for a perfunctory slap without ever looking their opponent in the eye. That’s the coach’s fault. Coaches should teach respect in that moment, for opponents, teammates and officials. It’s one of the best lessons that can be taught in sports.