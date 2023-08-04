Community Health Centers (CHCs), like Horizon Health Care, are the backbone of our nation’s primary health-care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services our communities need most — ensuring access to affordable, quality health care for over 30 million people – no matter where they live.
In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, CHCs save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health-care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. They are not ordinary medical clinics; they reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing.
CHCs care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. During hurricanes, floods, fires, pandemics and job loss, CHC providers and caregivers are first on the scene and are vital to keeping America healthy.
Horizon Health Care employees make up the fabric of your local communities. You see them at football games on Friday nights and in church on Sundays. They are invested in caring for you where you live, work and play. They are committed to helping your community to thrive.
Over 300 Horizon employees are caring for 28,130 South Dakotans in the medical and dental clinics that make up our 22-community footprint. We served 9,198 patients at our eight dental clinics in 2022. Our statewide behavioral health-care program allows all South Dakotans to see a licensed social worker from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.
The federal 340B prescription drug discount program provides affordable medications for chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. This makes it possible for our patients to manage their care and increase their overall health. When a patient is seen at a CHC, it saves the health-care system an annual 24% in medical costs.
On top of our efforts to ensure the health of our friends and neighbors, CHCs made a $68.6 million impact to state and local economies in 2022.
Horizon Health Care is responsible for bringing 254 full-time health-care jobs to South Dakota as well as 117 jobs in other businesses for a total of 371 local employment opportunities. We actively recruited new health-care workers from South Dakota schools, colleges and universities to build our legacy of care for the next generation.
To survive and thrive, Congress must pass long-term funding for Community Health Centers and legislation protecting $340B. We’d like to thank Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson for their support of health-care center initiatives and their investment in keeping South Dakota well.
As part of National Health Center Week 2023 (Aug. 6–12), we’d like to thank our partners and employees for investing in community health care and our patients for choosing Horizon to meet their medical, dental and behavioral health needs. Without your support we would not be able to complete our mission of providing quality, affordable health care to anyone who needs it.
If you haven’t already, we invite you to support a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate its mission and accomplishments.