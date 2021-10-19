The Washington Post and a consortium of investigative journalists recently released stories about banking and trust businesses around the world. A portion of those stories focused on the trust industry in South Dakota.
The consortium looked at private financial records and wrote stories of kings and queens of foreign countries buying property in the United States, or setting up trusts around the world. The “leaked” records were taken from 14 separate financial-services entities operating in countries and territories including Switzerland, Singapore, Cyprus, Belize, the United States and the British Virgin Islands.
In some cases, the money was originally obtained in illegal or unethical ways, and uncovering the schemes could help nab criminals. That’s good. But while the articles point out that the legal structure of a trust is legitimate, the breathy headlines imply the trusts are accomplices by “hiding” money in South Dakota or elsewhere.
Quick background: a trust is a legal entity or structure, in which someone places assets in the “trust” of second party for the benefit of a third party. For example, many people with young children specify in their wills that if the adults were to die, their money would be placed in a trust for the benefit of their children. A trust officer at a bank would allocate money for the children’s care, education and so on.
South Dakota makes the news because it established laws in the 1980s to boost the banking and trust industries. These are the laws that brought Citibank’s credit card operations to Sioux Falls, as well as attracting many other businesses, jobs and assets to the state. Sioux Falls would be very different if these industries hadn’t growth there.
The trusts in questions aren’t the small trusts suggested in the example above, but very large trusts that may involve dozens or hundreds of family members. It isn’t illegal to establish a bank account or trust in South Dakota, even if it’s very large. But the more money involved, or if any of the parties to the trust are famous, the more attention it gathers.
Trusts as a legal structure are not corrupt, and articles shouldn’t imply they are. South Dakota’s banking and trust laws have been beneficial to the state. They may need updating or modification, like all other laws, and we believe the legislature can do that as needed.