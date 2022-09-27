This year’s Leadership Madison development program is under way, and we’ll take a moment to appreciate the positive impact it’s had on our community.
Some Madison Chamber of Commerce leaders back in 2002 realized Madison’s future would soon be in the hands of young adults who would one day be community leaders themselves. The participants might become leaders in their businesses, churches, nonprofits or public service. Darcy Stewart was the Chamber director then, and early committee members included Royce Hueners, Donna Fawbush, Ruth Peters, Gary Rentz, Patty Bordeaux-Nelson and Julie Leighton.
It wasn’t started on a whim. Committee members researched similar programs and talked with leaders in other communities who had started something comparable. Leadership Madison was very well received when launched. Like any effective program, it’s evolved over the years, keeping the sessions that work best, discarding outdated ones and adding timely topics. It’s been very well refined.
Today’s program topics include developing skills in teamwork, leadership, project planning and volunteerism. There are sessions that educate candidates on how local governments and the Legislature work. There are tours of Madison businesses and organizations in sessions called “Getting to know Madison.”
While the Daily Leader has written many stories about Leadership Madison over the years, we are still surprised to realize that more than 350 members of our community have participated. They have become true leaders, holding political office, contributing to their businesses and organizations, and participating further in volunteer work. Naturally, some have moved away from Madison, but we’re glad to see many are contributing substantially to their new communities because of the learning that occurred here.
We thank the sponsors, volunteers and participants for supporting a terrific program, one that has benefited Madison and will do so for years to come.