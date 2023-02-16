A South Dakota Senate committee passed an amended version of SB185, an act to restrict foreign (specifically China) ownership of South Dakota agriculture land, despite opposition from virtually every agricultural group in the state.

The bill was proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem, who has put opposition to China at the front of her national agenda. Last year, she issued an executive order banning the app TikTok from all state computers due to its relationship with China. Some other states and the federal government have since implemented similar bans.