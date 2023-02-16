A South Dakota Senate committee passed an amended version of SB185, an act to restrict foreign (specifically China) ownership of South Dakota agriculture land, despite opposition from virtually every agricultural group in the state.
The bill was proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem, who has put opposition to China at the front of her national agenda. Last year, she issued an executive order banning the app TikTok from all state computers due to its relationship with China. Some other states and the federal government have since implemented similar bans.
SB185 is considered by many as a national security issue, with the assumption that Chinese-controlled land in the U.S. would assist in surveillance as well as gaining other influence. The issue gained considerable attention when the Chinese business Fufeng Group purchased ag land near Grand Force Air Force Base. Some worry that land near Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota could undermine security at the base. The Chinese surveillance balloons crossing the United States recently added plenty of fuel to the fire.
Even so, restricting the purchase of ag land by Chinese interests is much more complicated than it appears. We agree that national security is important and that we should make laws that prevent the Chinese Communist Party from spying on us or endangering our national food security.
But how can those laws be written? The South Dakota ag groups such as those representing corn, soybean, pork, stockgrowers, dairy and conservation groups opposed SB185 for a variety of reasons. Some are concerned about placing unilateral authority with South Dakota’s governor. Others are concerned about having a patchwork of state laws rather than a federal law. Others are concerned about stifling South Dakota’s participation in the world market, in which South Dakota farmers sell product around the world.
Still others are concerned about circumventing the intent of the law. Is partial ownership of land equal to full ownership as far as control? At what percentage? What about leasing land? What about buying non-agricultural land in the state? What if China owns a portion of a Canadian company, which then would buy South Dakota land?
The Senate committee passed the amended version 7-0, although same members stated that they are open to discussion, debate and amendments before it becomes law. And there are other steps: the entire Senate, a House committee, the entire House, then the governor, although Noem is likely to sign, even if amended.
We agree that the bill needs work, and perhaps a lot more work than can be accomplished in the last few weeks in this session. It probably needs extensive work over the summer with broad input from many constituents.