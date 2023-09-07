The Madison Daily Leader has lost one of its own. For over 72 years, she dispensed wit and wisdom through her weekly column and various books she authored.
Chrys Daniel died at 93 on Aug. 31.
Born on a farm, she attended Franklin grade school and graduated from Chester High School. She then attended Eastern State Normal School, now Dakota State University, during the summer and obtained a certificate. She taught a year at Pleasant Valley School, but was lured by some friends to come to the big city where they had “electricity and running water,” she wrote in her last newspaper column in 2021. After a year working as a bookkeeper for the Farmers Union at the Sioux Falls stockyards, she returned to the country.
Give her mother Mathella “Tillie” Uthe credit for steering Chrys towards a career in journalism. An ad in newspaper that needed a society writer was the key. Chrys went for an interview.
“Can you spell?” the cranky old publisher George Hunter asked her.
“I’m pretty good,” responded Chrys, “plus I know how to use a dictionary.”
She was hired on the spot, beginning her newspaper career that extended through three generations of the Hunter family.
The Madison Daily Leader really was a family, as many as three generations of employees worked at the newspaper, sometimes at the same time. Oh, George Hunter was often gruff, portraying the old adage of a tough, hard-nosed newspaperman, but he had a heart as big as a barn. And he had rules, many of them taken from the old Associated Press Stylebook.
“Remember persons are individuals whereas people are nations,” he used to say.
We’ll let Chrys tell you the story about those early days.
“In those days, ‘society’ meant every event from the cradle to the grave. It began with the ‘Who’s New’ feature and included baptisms, birthdays, school activities, confirmations, graduations, college, engagements, weddings, births and all over again. Surrounding towns had correspondents who included Sunday dinners, too.”
“News included the biggest tomato, most pigs in a litter. Bridge club winners, tallest corn and details of the time our neighbor’s barn burned to the ground on the Fourth of July!”
Her column was named “A Farm Wife’s Sampler,” later shortened to “Sampler” with the first issue being published on Jan. 22, 1963. Chrys wrote the column until May 25, 2021. On occasion, she had “guest” writers. “Friend Husband,” who Chrys hung on husband Bill, wrote one retelling of a comment by a lady in the hardware store where he was shopping.
“I always wanted to know what you looked like,” the lady said when Bill handed her a check for his purchase.
Daughter Jerri wrote one for an English assignment. The grandchildren wrote one after their grandfather died. Yep, the Madison Daily Leader was really a family affair.
But it wasn’t just her weekly column that Chrys authored. She published what she termed “short books, books easy enough for a busy mother and wife to read in her rare free time.” The result was books “Patches,” “Dawn to Dusk,” “Gleanings” and “Prairie Panorama.”
Here is a brief sample of her writing in the book “Patches.”
“Who am I? I am many things to many people. To the supermarket checker I am a basket on wheels that most always has a box of Wheaties in it.
-to the garageman I am a dope.
-to the mail man I am zip code 57075.
-to the plumber I am a nuisance.
-in the dress shop I am a size 14.
-to the dry cleaner I am spots.
-to the bathroom scales I am too heavy.
-to my readers I am a liner for kitchen drawers and wastebaskets or spread for dripping overshoes by the back door.“
Chrys, like many of us “old timers” remembered the days of hot lead typesetting (if you can find an old encyclopedia old enough to describe it, she wrote), to the days of computers and beyond. Incidentally, The Madison Daily Leader was the first newspaper in South Dakota to be published by the off-set method.
To tell of all of Chrys’ other accomplishments would take a book bigger than any she had written. She was in demand as a speaker, active in 4-H, her church etc.
“I don’t know if I was born nosy to enjoy the newspaper so much or if being around the business made me curious, but I loved the assignments. So many nice people to work with, so many interesting things to learn about, and meeting people,” Chrys wrote in her final column back in 2021.
That says it all. Chrys Daniel has gone on, and we’ll miss her. But she certainly has left us with many wonderful memories and practical information due to her wit and wisdom.