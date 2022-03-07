Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County has received eight qualifying applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding, and a review committee is recommending seven to be fully funded, and the eighth to be partially funded (see Friday’s Daily Leader).

The applications request qualify under the guidelines of ARPA, and generally include requests for hard assets like buildings, computer systems, and heating and cooling systems, as well as programming expenses for the nonprofits themselves. Yet even grants to pay for hard assets tend to free up budget room for additional programming.

The nonprofits are familiar names to Lake County residents, having been in existence for long periods of time. Here’s a quick summary of the nonprofits:

Bethel Lutheran Home

Domestic Violence Network

Inter-lake Community Action Partnership

Lake Area Improvement Corporation

Lake County Food Pantry

Lake County Historical Society

Madison United Methodist Gathering Meal

Making Oldham-Ramona Excellent (MORE)

Each of these organizations have proven themselves as good stewards of the support they receive, from either governments, private donations, or other institutions. We’ve seen first-hand the important work each of them perform in support of our community. They have each demonstrated excellence in supporting parts of our community.

We’re glad to see the review committee has endorsed these organizations, and look forward to a time when they can each expand their good work in Lake County.

-- Jon M. Hunter