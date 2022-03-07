Lake County has received eight qualifying applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding, and a review committee is recommending seven to be fully funded, and the eighth to be partially funded (see Friday’s Daily Leader).
The applications request qualify under the guidelines of ARPA, and generally include requests for hard assets like buildings, computer systems, and heating and cooling systems, as well as programming expenses for the nonprofits themselves. Yet even grants to pay for hard assets tend to free up budget room for additional programming.
The nonprofits are familiar names to Lake County residents, having been in existence for long periods of time. Here’s a quick summary of the nonprofits:
Bethel Lutheran Home
Domestic Violence Network
Inter-lake Community Action Partnership
Lake Area Improvement Corporation
Lake County Food Pantry
Lake County Historical Society
Madison United Methodist Gathering Meal
Making Oldham-Ramona Excellent (MORE)
Each of these organizations have proven themselves as good stewards of the support they receive, from either governments, private donations, or other institutions. We’ve seen first-hand the important work each of them perform in support of our community. They have each demonstrated excellence in supporting parts of our community.
We’re glad to see the review committee has endorsed these organizations, and look forward to a time when they can each expand their good work in Lake County.