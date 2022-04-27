Madison, once known in brochures as “The City of Lakes and Parks,” provides lots of opportunities for outdoor activities. Let’s get outside this spring, summer and fall to take advantage of them. Parks and open spaces to enjoy are a great municipal benefit, and our city has plenty of amenities:
- Playground equipment like slides and swings at a number of parks throughout the city.
- A contemplative space with native plants and trails at the Gerry Maloney Nature Area on N. Harth Avenue.
- Community garden plots, on which citizens can grow vegetables, fruits and flowers free of charge, on S.W. 4th Street.
- Baseball and softball fields at three parks, available for not only organized team sports but also family reunions and other events.
- Tennis courts at two locations and basketball courts at three sites.
- Three frisbee golf courses on N. Blanche, N.E. 3rd Street and N.W. 9th Street
- A performance space with stage and lighting at Library Park.
- A dog park on N. West Ave. and N.W. 7th Street.
- A recreation trail for walking, running or bicycling, starting at Flynn Field and going to two different parts of Lake Madison.
The facilities are nicely spread throughout the city, and almost every residence in the city limits is only a few blocks from a park. A number of the playground sets are handicap-accessible.
It’s no secret that outdoor exercise is beneficial for all ages. Portland, Maine, in particular has worked to reduce childhood obesity through its parks system. Officials are using the 5-2-1-0 method: 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, 2 hours or less of screen time, at least 1 hour of exercise and 0 sugary drinks. The obesity rate for southern Maine has dipped about 5%.
Some healthy habits can be a pain, but not this one. Getting outside to walk, bicycle, play or any other activity is enjoyable, and we should take advantage of Madison’s great outdoor assets.