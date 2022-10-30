Let’s change something quickly. A complete turnaround. Let’s start showing respect for those we disagree with.

Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? In the midst of an election season (voting started in South Dakota 38 days ago, and ends in eight more days), we’re being bombarded with messages to be angry about another candidate, or that a candidate will “fight” for you in Pierre or Washington, D.C., or that a candidate with an –R or –D after their names is evil.