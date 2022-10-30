Let’s change something quickly. A complete turnaround. Let’s start showing respect for those we disagree with.
Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? In the midst of an election season (voting started in South Dakota 38 days ago, and ends in eight more days), we’re being bombarded with messages to be angry about another candidate, or that a candidate will “fight” for you in Pierre or Washington, D.C., or that a candidate with an –R or –D after their names is evil.
This isn’t just another message about campaign rhetoric. We’ve actually reached a breaking point, where today’s vitriol in politics is playing out in violence. The most recent example was a man in San Francisco who beat with a hammer the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while shouting “Where is Nancy?”
Space doesn’t allow us to list them all: Capitol rioters shouting “Hang Mike Pence” before breaking down the doors of the U.S. Capitol. The shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and three others when they were practicing for a congressional baseball team. Death threats to school board members during discussions of how to educate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three men were convicted last week of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A Kansas man faces a felony charge of threatening to kill Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner.
This is what modern-day civil war looks like. It isn’t 1861, where soldiers wear uniforms, shoot muskets and fight in a field near Gettysburg, Pa. Today’s battles involve injuring or killing the leaders of the other side, intimidating them to resign or vote another way.
Can we at least agree that we’ve gone too far? We recognize that reducing violence and rage in politics seems impossible, but let’s realize that this is not what we want. Let’s stop listening to or reading about those who want to fan the flames of violence. Let’s vote for people who say they’ll go to Pierre or Washington, D.C., to work for a better South Dakota or America, not “fight” for us. Let’s listen to people with viewpoints other than those we’ve already formed. Let’s invite people to discuss issues in a civil manner, and even encourage compromise to allow both sides to make progress toward goals. Let’s respect those we disagree with.
Idealistic? We don’t care about a label, but care that we make a positive change in politics.