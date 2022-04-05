Madison, South Dakota has been my home for the last 19 years. During those years, I have enjoyed all of Madison’s great attractions.
As an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, I spend most of my time enjoying Lake Madison and Lake Herman for recreational fishing and even just having a boat day with my friends. As many would know, around the time of the 4th of July, the lakes around Madison become infested with algae. Throughout the years, it has become very prominent that this problem is not going away and seems to be getting out of control.
This isn’t only a problem for the people living and spending time at the lake, but the fish and wildlife suffer deadly consequences.
Taking care of the lakes around Madison must become a priority. The water becomes so infected with algae, chances are you wouldn’t even want your dog swimming in it, let alone a person.
I propose the Game Fish and Parks and the City of Madison work together to address this problem. This issue needs to be taken seriously.
If we let this problem continue to worsen, we will face problems far greater than just the smell. Residents of Madison, and people visiting our community, will begin to go to other places to enjoy a day at the lake, and I don’t blame them. Additionally, the fish and wildlife that depend on these lakes will sicken and die off.
That is why we must start taking proper care of these lakes and do the proper maintenance each year. This may have a price tag, but maintaining our beautiful lakes must be prioritized.
A healthy, clean lake will bring even more people to the City of Madison, and this is key for a growing city such as Madison.
There’s nothing more that I could want than a clean and healthy environment to enjoy all of the activities that take place on our great lakes around Madison. I am asking the city of Madison to step up and invest in our community by improving our lakes.