Rep. George Santos is a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing New York’s Third Congressional District. He was elected on a platform of lies. This isn’t political rhetoric; the lies were discovered and he has admitted to them.
He said he attended and graduated from Baruch College, starring on the volleyball team. He never attended the school. He said he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup in New York City. He never worked for either firm. He said his mother was working in the World Trade Center when it was struck on 9/11 and died because of it. She was in Brazil at the time and died several years later.
He said he had four employees who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. None of the 49 victims ever worked for a company that Santos worked for. He said he is Jewish when he isn’t.
Santos was elected in November. Most of his lies came to a national spotlight after the election, although a local newspaper called The North Shore Leader reported some of the falsehoods before the election. Santos took the congressional oath of office earlier this month, and other members of Congress are trying to figure out what to do. Their reputation is on the line.
We can’t imagine this type of thing happening in South Dakota, right? Doesn’t it seem as though we know most of the candidates well enough to see any lies? It may be true that someone couldn’t lie as many times as George Santos did, but it seems very possible that a candidate could deceive voters on a lesser scale.
There isn’t much of a vetting process for candidates in South Dakota. Past misdeeds may be looked up by the political party the potential candidate belongs to, but in many cases, the political parties are desperate to recruit candidates to run and aren’t thorough in screening.
An opponent may look up falsehoods, although they may be accused of “digging up dirt.” The local newspaper might do that research, but in certain markets in South Dakota, the newspapers don’t have the resources anymore to do thorough research on every candidate.
Columnist Peggy Noonan wrote on Saturday: “If you think Facebook posts can make up for local newspaper investigations, ladies and gentlemen, we give you New York’s Third Congressional District.”
So what can be done? We must do better on all fronts: parties must be more thorough in vetting. Opposing candidates should learn all they can about opponents. Objective media must commit to reporting the truth.
We have some optimism on this front. Several new news organizations have sprung up, all with the mission of discovering and reporting things that are going unreported. South Dakota NewsWatch is the state’s first nonprofit news organization covering statewide issues. South Dakota Searchlight is also a nonprofit news organization, focusing more on state Capitol reporting. The Dakota Scout is a new newspaper/paid website that covers both Sioux Falls and Pierre politics.
Let’s all commit to fielding honorable candidates for all elected offices and avoid the embarrassment of what’s now happening on Long Island in New York.