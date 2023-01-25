Rep. George Santos is a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing New York’s Third Congressional District. He was elected on a platform of lies. This isn’t political rhetoric; the lies were discovered and he has admitted to them.

He said he attended and graduated from Baruch College, starring on the volleyball team. He never attended the school. He said he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup in New York City. He never worked for either firm. He said his mother was working in the World Trade Center when it was struck on 9/11 and died because of it. She was in Brazil at the time and died several years later.