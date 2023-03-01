As South Dakota’s economy is delivering strong revenues for state government, lawmakers are deciding among tax cuts and spending priorities. One of the spending bills intends to fill a gap for local volunteer firefighting units.

Volunteer firefighters have a great, long tradition in Madison. The city of Madison and other local governments buy equipment and arrange for training, but most of the persons who fight the fires are volunteers. In Madison, only the fire chief is paid. Only five departments – in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown and Huron – employ paid professionals. The other 329 departments are volunteer.