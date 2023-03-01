As South Dakota’s economy is delivering strong revenues for state government, lawmakers are deciding among tax cuts and spending priorities. One of the spending bills intends to fill a gap for local volunteer firefighting units.
Volunteer firefighters have a great, long tradition in Madison. The city of Madison and other local governments buy equipment and arrange for training, but most of the persons who fight the fires are volunteers. In Madison, only the fire chief is paid. Only five departments – in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown and Huron – employ paid professionals. The other 329 departments are volunteer.
The Madison Fire Department has 32 members and provides fire protection for approximately 10,000 residents in Lake County, covering about 350 square miles. Madison has mutual aid agreements with neighboring departments.
Most volunteer units, including Madison’s, rely on fund-raisers to buy safety equipment, and many of those were cancelled in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison’s fund-raisers – primarily a fireman’s dance each spring and a pork feed each fall – haven’t been held since the pandemic began.
To help those departments, House Bill 1127 would allocate $5 million in state grant funding for jackets, boot, helmets and other gear. The money would go to the South Dakota Firefighters Association, which would decide how to divvy up the money. There has been some concern with this bill that there isn’t enough guidance from the Legislature or executive branch on how the money is ultimately spent. Even so, the bill passed both chambers overwhelmingly and awaits the governor’s signature.
We’re glad to see state government assisting local volunteer firefighting departments like Madison’s. Safety equipment is the best possible investment in the people who risk their lives on our behalf.