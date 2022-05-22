Opponents of two pipelines carrying carbon dioxide through South Dakota may now have another ally: the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
In a nutshell: Ethanol plants in several states would like to dispose of a waste product – carbon dioxide – by sending it via pipelines to remote areas to be buried. Ethanol plants and the pipeline companies argue it is much better to bury carbon dioxide (also called carbon sequestration) rather than releasing it into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.
One of the pipelines intends to send the carbon dioxide to western North Dakota, while the other would go to central Illinois. Both pipelines cross several states, including South Dakota. Locally, the Summit CO2 pipeline would take carbon dioxide from the Dakota Ethanol plant at Wentworth, pipe it across southern Lake County where it would meet the main trunk of the pipeline heading northwest, leaving the county not far from Winfred.
While the management, boards of directors and owners of ethanol plants are all in favor of the pipelines, we also know there are many opponents. Their concerns are about human safety, land contamination and other eco-system damage. A leak from a carbon dioxide pipeline could be disastrous.
The Minnesota PUC decided Thursday that the pipelines are hazardous and therefore subject to regulatory approval. The decision initiates a rulemaking process that could take months or years. Not surprisingly, the companies who want to build the pipelines disagree with the ruling. They say specific hazardous materials are listed in the Minnesota law, and carbon dioxide is not on the list.
We certainly see the dilemma: ethanol plants are sending harmful carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and want to dispose of it better. Opponents think the pipeline solution is also bad. We don’t know of other solutions at the moment, but with scientists all over the world looking to solve carbon emissions, there may be a third choice that could be discovered soon to solve this dilemma.