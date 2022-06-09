Amendment C was wholeheartedly rejected by South Dakota’s voters on Tuesday by a margin of 67% to 33%. Some observers consider it a rout, especially since it dealt with limiting taxes and spending, which typically appeals to South Dakotan voters.
The amendment, if passed, would have required a three-fifths vote (60%) threshold for passing ballot measures imposing new taxes, or obligating state government to spend more than $10 million on a project over its first five years.
So why the landslide? Voters choose one side or another for many reasons, so it’s unreasonable to conclude there was one reason. But here are several reasons that likely produced the outcome.
— Passing Amendment C would have reduced the power of the voter. A 60% approval is substantially harder to get. Do voters really want to limit their own power?
— Changing the Constitution. While South Dakota voters do occasionally make changes to the state Constitution, there are still people who believe it should largely be left alone as a framework. Passing laws is one thing; changing the framework is another.
— Placing the amendment on the primary ballot is an unfair partisan play. Because there were no Democratic primaries for governor, U.S. senator, U. S. House or many state legislative districts, there could naturally be a lower turnout among Democrats at the polls Tuesday. Some voters thought a general election, where turnout is often double that of a primary, is a better time and place for important statewide issues.
— Some supporters of the amendment admitted they placed it on the ballot now to make it harder to pass an initiative to expand Medicaid in November. The initiative has already been certified for the ballot, but the passage of Amendment C would have raised the threshold of passage from 50% to 60%.
— Requiring a 60% threshold can be considered an affront to our principle of “majority rules.” If a ballot measure passed 59 to 41, it would lose. Is that fair?
— There is a growing sense that there is a widening gap between what the people want and what our elected officials want. Both parties seem to nominate people who are more extreme than moderate. It’s our observation that moderate citizens throughout the state are not interested in shifting power from the ballot box back to the state Legislature.
While we understand the appeal of limiting tax increases in spending, we believe voters took into account some or all of the reasons above to keep our current system in place.
— Jon M. Hunter