Traffic has been heavy on all roads in Lake county – township, county, state, even city — in recent weeks as local farmers harvest crops and bring them to their destinations.
Those destinations are many: bins on the farm, grain elevators, drying facilities and processing plants. The activity boosts traffic nearly everywhere, and includes farm equipment that isn’t normally on roads.
We’ve been pleased with the respect the combines and other slow-moving vehicles get from the drivers of cars and trucks who normally use the highways at higher speeds. We’re not aware of any accidents occurring because of increased harvest traffic.
Farm vehicles today are much larger than those when the roads were first put in place. Many roads have been upgraded to handle increased weight, width and length, but some have not. In particular, both SD-34 and SD-19 have been upgraded with additional turning lanes and wider shoulders, making them safer for additional traffic and wider vehicles. US-81 north of Madison will be upgraded and resurfaced in the near future.
But tight county and township road budgets have not allowed improvements. Some roads are very narrow, not even permitting a combine and a car to pass one another. In some cases, the combine can barely fit on the road by itself. The weights can be a challenge also, although this year’s dry weather has made the roads much firmer than in wet years. If the trucks hauling the harvest meet the required load limits, the roads can usually handle the weight.
The SD-34 bypass, which is maintained by both the city and county, gets plenty of harvest traffic as well as industrial and automobile traffic. There is some progress between those two governments and the property owners along it to improve that road to meet the demands.
We’re most grateful for the safety record so far this year, and hope that it continues for the rest of the year and into the future.
--Jon M. Hunter
