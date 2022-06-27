One of Madison’s best employers over the last half-century will undertake a major expansion (see Monday’s Daily Leader).
We say “best” because Gehl came to Madison at a time in the early 1970s when the city really needed the jobs, and the company has been a consistent employer ever since. It has, for most of those years, been Madison’s largest employer.
Madison’s previous largest employer was John Morrell & Co., a meatpacking operation on the west side of town. When that business closed, city leaders formed the Madison Development Corporation, known today as the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, to attract new jobs.
A company called Guerdon Industries (a mobile home manufacturer) was the first to locate here, followed by Midland Chemical Company. But the real catch was Gehl, which built the largest building in Madison’s history in the southwest part of town. It also added “cache” to the city’s economic development efforts and was one of the reasons Madison was considered to have one of the best development organizations in the state.
The company has expanded many times since and was among the first in the area to pursue robotic technology to improve its operations. The company was purchased by Manitou in 2008.
We can think of many times over the years when the company demonstrated its commitment to Madison, participating in all sorts of civic events, and its leadership serving the community in other ways. It’s been a great company to have in Madison.
The expansion will add roughly 80,000 square feet to its plant and make other improvements to boost efficiency and productivity. The expansion and improvements should help assure a bright future in Madison, and we’ll see long-term benefits from its ongoing presence here.