The Madison City Commission is considering changing when it meets and how often, but first wants input from staff, department heads and various community leaders, according to a story in the Daily Leader last week.
We appreciate the commission’s attitude of listening to constituents, and we should take this opportunity to provide feedback.
Madison’s city commission has met at many times over its 130-year history, generally weekly, so there really is no tradition of a particular day and time. In recent decades, the meeting day has been Monday, with starting times generally 7 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Monday holidays would switch the meetings to Tuesday evening. Occasionally, meetings would be cancelled altogether if the agenda was light.
The Lake County Commission switched from weekly meetings to every other week a few years ago and usually holds meetings at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. That time would require a commissioner to be available at least a few hours during the workday, an arrangement that doesn’t work for some people who would consider running. Some current city commissioners would have trouble with weekday morning meetings.
We’re not sure how that works for citizens who work during the day wanting to meetwith the county commission. In our observation, the county meetings are more like a staff meeting, where department heads meet with the commission, rather than a public forum.
Ultimately, we’d like to see meeting times work for commissioners, potential commissioners, staff and the public.
Since the City of Madison hired a city administrator (and the county hired a commission administrative officer), many citizen interactions with the commission start with a staff member, which usually occurs during the work day.
We wouldn’t mind seeing some experimentation with the meeting time and day, with noon or after-work times on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday to avoid conflicting with established church, school and weekend events. After experimenting and citizen feedback, perhaps the best time and day will become obvious.