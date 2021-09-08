We should cheer the overall decline of drinking and driving accidents both nationally and locally, but we shouldn’t be satisfied until the number reaches zero.
Several factors have caused the rate of accidents to decline: increased enforcement of drinking and driving violations, more pressure on bar owners to serve only to those over 21, even the banning of smoking in bars and restaurants, which has caused more people to drink at home.
Twenty-three drivers were involved in alcohol-related vehicle accidents in Lake County during the last two years, compared to 31 drivers the two prior years. There were no listed fatalities during the last two years.
There doesn’t appear to be a geographic cluster of the accidents, as they occur in towns, on the highways and on township roads. What does surprise us is the time of day: only one of the injury accidents involving alcohol was near midnight. The rest were typically during the day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Even though we’d like to see the number of accidents drop further, there may not be much more that can be done. The 24/7 Sobriety Project, which requires frequent alcohol testing of previous convictions as a condition of probation, seems to be working. For those South Dakotans coming to be tested twice daily, more than 99% test as sober.
Since drinking alcohol is still legal for adults in the United States, it will be hard to stop drinking and driving completely. Ultimately, the best deterrent might be family and peer influences, in which friends or relatives discourage those who drink to stay off the road. Let’s keep working with those we care about to protect them and others.