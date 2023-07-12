Jon Hunter’s July 3 editorial, “Local employers adding creativity to hiring,” discussed how employers are trying to find ways to overcome the labor shortage. But the editorial left out a major barrier to hiring — this one government created — and a simple legislative reform that would help.
South Dakota law keeps countless people out of a job because of their criminal records, even for convictions that are old and have nothing to do with the job. Many of these people are trying to get low- or middle-income jobs and have employers ready to hire them. But the state stops these people from getting a license to work.
My nonprofit organization — the Institute for Justice — brought a successful lawsuit on behalf of a mom who was denied a cosmetology license from Pennsylvania because of two old DUIs, even though she had since been sober for 5 years and had an employer eager to hire her. We also helped a Florida ocean lifeguard who was denied an EMT license that he needed to continue working — merely because he had a 15-year-old drug conviction.
And we are currently suing Virginia for barring a man from being a drug counselor after he won his own long battle with drugs — because of his single assault conviction from 2004.
South Dakota’s laws allow similarly unfair license denials.
In recent years, many states have reformed their laws to stop such pointless denials. But not South Dakota. We recently gave this state an F for its licensing barriers to those with a record — one of only 5 states to receive such a dismal grade.
Meanwhile, South Dakota’s neighbors fared far better, with Iowa receiving an A- and Minnesota receiving a B.