The K-12 school year starts fairly early in South Dakota compared with some other states that start after Labor Day, and the fall sports season starts even earlier.
The first day of classes in the Madison Central School District is Aug. 23, although new teachers are starting their orientation at the end of next week. Fortunately, all school buildings are air-conditioned, which is a change from a generation ago.
The fall sports season starts even earlier, with the Madison High School girls tennis team already playing a match at Spearfish High School this Saturday. The boys golf team has its first match on Aug. 15 at Hartford, with the Madison Invitational the next day here. Band camp is well under way. Cross country and volleyball practice begins Aug. 11.
The Bulldogs’ first football game is set for Aug. 26 against rival Dell Rapids at Trojan Field. The Bulldogs have played home games at Trojan Field for at least 50 years, but this appears to be the last, as a new artificial-turf field is being constructed nearby. The plan is to play the 2023 season on the new Dakota State University soccer field, while the 2024 season will be on the new DSU football field.
Other local schools are also getting a jump on fall sports. Chester travels to Garretson on Aug. 19 to open its football season, Howard hosts Hanson the same night, while Oldham-Ramona/Rutland plays Arlington at Ramona on Aug. 20.
DSU has its football opener on Aug. 17 at Mount Marty in Yankton; classes start Aug. 22.
Yes, it can be hot in August in South Dakota, but an early start for fall sports isn’t a bad thing. Getting going allows postseason play to start earlier, which is good for outdoor events in October and early November, which can get chilly. The state football finals are indoors at the DakotaDome, however.