Dakota State University has signed an educational partnership with the U.S. Army Cyber Command. While we’ve gotten used to DSU signing notable agreements with many agencies of the federal government, this particular one can be considered a remarkable achievement.

Most people, especially older Americans, still think of wars in terms of in-person battles. World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf wars were all combinations of air, sea and ground battles. But the Russia/Ukraine war, as well as others, have involved substantial cyber operations.