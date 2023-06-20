Dakota State University has signed an educational partnership with the U.S. Army Cyber Command. While we’ve gotten used to DSU signing notable agreements with many agencies of the federal government, this particular one can be considered a remarkable achievement.
Most people, especially older Americans, still think of wars in terms of in-person battles. World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf wars were all combinations of air, sea and ground battles. But the Russia/Ukraine war, as well as others, have involved substantial cyber operations.
The battles could start months or years before a shot is fired. In the future, wars may not even involve bullets, bombs, missiles or other ammunition. Cyber attacks could disable a country or organization. Cyber defense could protect a country from surrendering to another.
Many of us still think of wars in terms of geographic boundaries, but future wars could very well be fought against ideologies or groups that aren’t defined by a sovereign country, like the Taliban.
Today’s cyber warfare is really an extension of centuries-old combat. Combatants always wanted to knock out capabilities, such as electricity plants or airports. But instead of bombing them, the attacks could be over the internet. Propaganda battles – once fought by dropping leaflets from airplanes – could now be fought over social media or other methods of communication.
The goal of this particular agreement is to develop new technologies and transfer technologies from civilian to military use so that U.S. soldiers have as many technology capabilities as possible, Lt. General Maria Barrett said. Training and education will evolve rapidly: as a new cyber attack is invented, a new cyber defense will be developed to counteract it. And the cycle starts over.
We offer our congratulations to DSU and all those involved in this agreement and thank them for their service to America.