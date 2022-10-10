Any reader of the Madison Daily Leader knows about Dakota State University’s success is the field of cybersecurity. Awards, recognition and accomplishments are all part of what has been happening at DSU in recent years.
With that kind of success, some institutions may take a moment to reflect, relax or even rest on its laurels. Not Dakota State.
In fact, we detect an acceleration in its pursuit of excellence in the field. The South Dakota Board of Regents met on the DSU’s campus in Madison last week, and President Jose-Marie Griffiths showcased recent accomplishments of students, faculty and alumni. There were students chosen for the U.S. Cyber Team which competed in Greece this summer. There was discussion of DSU’s new relationship with the Edge Learning Lab in Sweden. Other DSU students presented at the Virus Bulletin in Prague, the Plant Health 2022 conference in Pittsburgh and the 2022 Black Hat USA Arsenal conference.
Yet, after that presentation, Griffiths focused on Dakota State’s Cyber 27 Initiative, a plan that includes doubling the number of graduates in cyber fields, increasing the size of DSU’s faculty, growing the pipeline of future students through youth and high school cyber academies, and ultimately becoming the top cyber program in the country.
That isn’t an empty, pie-in-the-sky goal. We believe Dakota State has a chance to do it. And why not? Building off a position of strength, and having the full endorsement of the Board of Regents, the governor, the legislature, generous donors and supportive alumni, DSU has the tools it needs to reach that goal.
The key element that brings together the vision, support, connections and leadership is Griffiths. She has demonstrated time and again the ability to focus on key elements of success, rallying the constituents that need to be rallied, and inspiring all to reach higher than most people ever thought possible. We’re thrilled to see it happen.