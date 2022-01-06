We never want to minimize the vast amount of work that the South Dakota Legislature has to accomplish in 35 or 40 days each winter. There are hundreds of bills to consider, a budget to balance and difficult decisions to make on dozens of important topics.
But this year’s legislative session seems to have all that, plus plenty more.
First, consider an extra billion or so dollars that the federal government has bestowed on South Dakota. Even though an observer can say life is easy when there is lots of money, the reality is that all of it needs to be properly appropriated, playing by the rules set by the federal government, with some priorities set locally. We also need to keep the perspective that this is likely once-in-a-lifetime largess, and we can’t assume it will ever come again.
Then add the impeachment proceedings involving state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who was involved in a fatal car-pedestrian accident in 2020. We advocated in an editorial recently for open and speedy proceedings, and it appears we will get neither one. The first two days’ meetings were closed to the public after only four minutes in open session. The next step in the process won’t happen for almost two more weeks.
Add to that the continuing proceedings involving a meeting among Gov. Kristi Noem, Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, former Department of Labor staff person Sherry Bren and Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters. Both a legislative committee and a board of retired judges are looking into charges of abuse of power.
And what about a possible change of leadership in the Legislature itself? We can’t confirm any possible action when the session starts next week, but we do know discussions have been held.
The session’s agenda apparently will be bursting at the seams. Even so, we think our legislators are up to the task, that they’ll work hard to get everything done – not flawlessly, but with as much effort as necessary. We can play a role by communicating with our District 8 legislators through various methods such as email, phone or crackerbarrel session back here on the weekends.