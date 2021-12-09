The Executive Board of the South Dakota School Superintendents Association and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota issues the following statement in response to Governor Noem’s Budget Address and her leadership in response to the financial needs of our public schools:
We are genuinely grateful to the Honorable Governor Kristi Noem for proposing a budget that includes legislation directly in line with the accelerated inflationary rate. The increase in state aid does the following:
-- Allocates funding to the schools for the “Teacher Target Salary” to increase by 6%
-- Any move above CPI gives the school districts a greater chance to compete with neighboring states for our best and brightest teacher candidates.
-- The allocation of this money is for the general fund. The general fund is utilized for salaries and benefits (insurance, taxes, and retirement) for most employee (salaried and hourly) as well as operational expenses for our school buildings.
School Superintendents and Associated School Boards of South Dakota want the public to know that we are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the legislative process, including the invitations to address various legislative committees during the session.
We want the public and our elected officials to know we appreciate their support for public schools.