We’re glad to see the Lake Area Improvement Corporation work again to financially assist downtown businesses in improving the appearance of their buildings. There are several reasons why this is a good program.
First, the incentive is a tangible way to help the backbone of Madison’s downtown businesses who provide goods and services to residents, as well as dining and entertainment. Many of the buildings on Egan Avenue downtown are historic, which mean they can look great but usually need extra attention to stay that way.
Second, a substantial amount of sales tax is collected on Egan Avenue, which is a large source of revenue for the city of Madison. In turn, the city uses that money to provide services to citizens, like police protection, parks and recreation and more. An attractive and vibrant retail district brings in more revenue than one that is less attractive.
Third, an attractive downtown helps other parts of the city thrive. Employees or manufacturing businesses who are considering working in Madison would certainly drive through downtown to get a feel for the city. Potential students for Dakota State University would do the same thing. A quaint downtown can be a part of our recruitment pitch.
Fourth, the program has already proven successful. Facades that have already been improved really look nice (one of which were highlighted in a front-page story in Monday’s Daily Leader), and the modest assistance sometimes triggers a sizable investment by the business or property owner. We think the next round of assistance will also stimulate other investment to make improvements on additional properties.
We would encourage property owners and businesses to think of potential façade improvements and apply for the funding. They whole city benefits from the visual improvement.