Madison’s two cemeteries look so much better after the May 12 storm, thanks to staff, volunteers and donors.
The storm knocked down dozens of trees, which in turn damaged fences and even some headstones. Both Graceland Cemetery east of town and St. Thomas Cemetery to the south took a beating.
Financially, cemeteries are somewhat odd institutions. They have operating expenses such as mowing, maintenance of roads, trees, fences, etc., but no operating income. They get income only from the sale of new burial plots and other subsidies such as donations of money or in-kind services, or from a church. They are exempt from property taxes. In general, however, they don’t have big financial reserves to handle extraordinary events like removing dozens of trees knocked down by a storm.
But devotion by those responsible, like the Graceland board or the St. Thomas Parish leaders, rallied to gather resources to clean up the mess. The city of Madison hauled away and disposed of trees, just like it did for private residences around the city. New donors appeared who contributed financially. And families came to clean up near the graves of their loved ones.
So in just a dozen weeks, the two sacred locations look good again — not perfect, but getting closer. We’re grateful for all those who worked hard and contributed to their recovery.