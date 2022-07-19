Gov. Kristi Noem, running for re-election, has announced she will participate in only one debate this year with opponents Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint.
An incumbent candidate with a large lead in the polls often tries to limit the number of debates, thinking that the challenger could make up some ground. It’s a campaign strategy we’ve never agreed with. Campaigns should include as much interaction and rigorous discussion as possible, in front of as many people as possible.
Noem accepted a debate invitation from Dakota News Now in Sioux Falls and KOTA/KEVN in Rapid City. It can be seen by citizens in those cities, plus by other South Dakotans who have those stations available on cable television or satellite dishes.
Noem rejected an invitation from South Dakota Public Broadcasting, which has held statewide debates for many years. The Noem campaign stated that “SDPB’s extreme leftward swing precludes the possibility of a fair debate.”
It’s a page out of the recent national Republican election strategy – the candidate states that the media is against them, claiming bias, conspiracy or “fake news.” But we’ve seen no evidence of that in South Dakota. Our state’s newspapers, television and radio stations focus on good journalism in their news operations. Some outlets have editorial columns (like the one you’re reading), but we haven’t seen any bias in the news coverage in the Lemmon Leader, Brookings Register, Freeman Courier, KELO-TV or any radio station. We’ve watched many, many statewide debates on SDPB, and moderators have been always been fair to candidates.
Citizens deserve answers to all sorts of questions, including those that candidates may not agree on the answer. Campaigns are all about talking with voters on many issues. Candidates talk farm issues at DakotaFest in Mitchell or education issues when they come to Madison and Dakota State University. They talk about urban issues in downtown Sioux Falls or tourism issues in the Black Hills. Every interaction not only helps voters but also helps the candidates shape their own views when they listen to questions or feedback.
The best way to get this ball rolling is to agree to more appearances and debates. And the best place to start is by agreeing to the statewide televised debate on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.