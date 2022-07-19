Purchase Access

Gov. Kristi Noem, running for re-election, has announced she will participate in only one debate this year with opponents Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint.

An incumbent candidate with a large lead in the polls often tries to limit the number of debates, thinking that the challenger could make up some ground. It’s a campaign strategy we’ve never agreed with. Campaigns should include as much interaction and rigorous discussion as possible, in front of as many people as possible.