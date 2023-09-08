Aug. 28 marked the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. It was a powerful and inspiring message that boosted the civil rights movement in many ways.

The most often quoted part of the speech is “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” That phrase is among the best know parts of any speech of the 20th century.