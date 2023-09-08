Aug. 28 marked the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. It was a powerful and inspiring message that boosted the civil rights movement in many ways.
The most often quoted part of the speech is “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” That phrase is among the best know parts of any speech of the 20th century.
But not as many people know about the rest of the speech, or even about the day, known mostly as “The March on Washington.” But that day was officially called the “March for Jobs and Freedom,” and there was a clear undertone to the speech that civil rights could take Black Americans only so far. Economic opportunity, in the form of good jobs, good pay and equal chances for advancement, was necessary to eliminate racism in America.
King emphasized what was necessary to that economic opportunity — a good education, decent housing, quality healthcare and a realistic chance of getting entry level jobs that would start a career.
Locally, we haven’t thought about creating new jobs recently because of low unemployment, but we do think about getting more people into the workforce and enjoying the benefits of work, like regular paychecks, healthcare benefits, the satisfaction of a job well done and the respect that employment brings. Here’s just a few things being done in Lake County:
Public schools continue to add job-related programs to their curriculums, and not just preparation for college.
Several organizations are focused on teaching English to those who move here knowing primarily another language.
Other organizations are working on adding affordable housing in the area that is safe to raise a family.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation and the City of Madison continue to work on a community day care facility, a key element in allowing more adults to participate in the workforce.
While we haven’t eliminated racism in the 60 years since the speech, we should revisit the principles of Dr. King’s speech and make new commitments for economic opportunities for all Americans.
Jon Hunter was the publisher of the Madison Daily Leader for 31 years and inducted into the South Dakota Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2022.